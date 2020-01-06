Datum (DAT) Trading Up 0.9% Over Last Week

Datum (CURRENCY:DAT) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 6th. In the last seven days, Datum has traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar. Datum has a market capitalization of $676,561.00 and approximately $47,613.00 worth of Datum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Datum token can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, Kucoin, OKEx and COSS.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Datum alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002816 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013220 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.85 or 0.00195537 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $117.05 or 0.01541043 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000639 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.77 or 0.00128590 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00024981 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Datum Profile

Datum was first traded on July 27th, 2017. Datum’s total supply is 2,653,841,598 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,001,935,124 tokens. The official website for Datum is datum.org . Datum’s official Twitter account is @datumnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Datum

Datum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Kucoin, COSS and Huobi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Datum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “DATUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Datum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Datum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.