SmartCoin Achieves Market Cap of $11,705.00 (SMC)

SmartCoin (CURRENCY:SMC) traded 43.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 6th. During the last seven days, SmartCoin has traded down 44.6% against the U.S. dollar. One SmartCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. SmartCoin has a market capitalization of $11,705.00 and $103.00 worth of SmartCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.31 or 0.00596527 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00011444 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000912 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000047 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00010307 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000461 BTC.

SmartCoin (CRYPTO:SMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 6th, 2014. SmartCoin’s total supply is 25,698,926 coins. SmartCoin’s official Twitter account is @SmartCoinSMC . The official website for SmartCoin is smartcoin.cc . The Reddit community for SmartCoin is /r/Smartcoin_smc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

SmartCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SmartCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SmartCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

