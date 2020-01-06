Dimecoin Reaches Market Cap of $806,155.00 (DIME)

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 6th. Over the last seven days, Dimecoin has traded up 11.2% against the dollar. One Dimecoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Novaexchange, YoBit, CoinExchange and Livecoin. Dimecoin has a total market cap of $806,155.00 and $163.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003206 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00008632 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00005815 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000069 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded down 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded 32.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 539,096,740,560 coins. Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dimecoin is www.dimecoinnetwork.com . The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Dimecoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Livecoin, Novaexchange, YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dimecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dimecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

