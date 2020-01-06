HeartBout Price Hits $0.0020 on Top Exchanges (HB)

HeartBout (CURRENCY:HB) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 6th. One HeartBout token can currently be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin and Mercatox. HeartBout has a market cap of $105,343.00 and approximately $4,919.00 worth of HeartBout was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, HeartBout has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About HeartBout

HeartBout’s launch date was March 23rd, 2018. HeartBout’s total supply is 63,695,267 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,195,267 tokens. HeartBout’s official Twitter account is @HeartBout and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HeartBout is heartbout.com

Buying and Selling HeartBout

HeartBout can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeartBout directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HeartBout should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HeartBout using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

