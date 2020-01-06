Insider Selling: AtriCure Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) CEO Sells 23,546 Shares of Stock

AtriCure Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) CEO Michael H. Carrel sold 23,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $777,018.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 650,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,451,188. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:ATRC opened at $32.46 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -34.53 and a beta of 0.32. AtriCure Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.57 and a twelve month high of $33.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.74.

Get AtriCure alerts:

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical device company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $56.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.12 million. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 10.13% and a negative return on equity of 13.59%. AtriCure’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that AtriCure Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on ATRC shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AtriCure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub raised shares of AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. AtriCure has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of AtriCure in the 2nd quarter valued at $134,000. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,111,740 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $33,174,000 after acquiring an additional 197,433 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 211,390 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $6,308,000 after acquiring an additional 4,506 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of AtriCure in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,682,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of AtriCure in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AtriCure Company Profile

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the coagulation of tissue; and COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy.

Featured Article: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for AtriCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AtriCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.