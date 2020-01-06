MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) Research Coverage Started at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on MD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MEDNAX from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Mizuho set a $25.00 price target on shares of MEDNAX and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Citigroup lowered shares of MEDNAX from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of MEDNAX from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.33.

Shares of NYSE:MD opened at $27.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.78. MEDNAX has a 52 week low of $19.93 and a 52 week high of $38.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.85 and a 200 day moving average of $24.09.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $888.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $876.20 million. MEDNAX had a negative net margin of 40.86% and a positive return on equity of 10.38%. MEDNAX’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MEDNAX will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Md Pascal J. Goldschmidt sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total transaction of $114,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $247,584.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in MEDNAX by 56.2% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in MEDNAX by 78.4% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in MEDNAX by 38.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in MEDNAX in the third quarter valued at $161,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in MEDNAX by 166.0% in the second quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 6,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 4,272 shares during the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MEDNAX Company Profile

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, radiology and teleradiology, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty physician services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians; anesthesia and anesthesia subspecialty care services; and acute and chronic pain management services.

