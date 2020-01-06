Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $15.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CREDIT SUISSE GROUP and Winterthur offer investment products, private banking and financial advisory services, as well as insurance and pension solutions. Credit Suisse First Boston provides securities underwriting, sales and trading, financial advisory, investment research, venture capital and asset management services. Because they specialize in gaining a deep understanding of their clients’ financial needs, they know that no one’s needs are two-dimensional. 360° Choice. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CS. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Monday, November 4th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Credit Suisse Group from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded Credit Suisse Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.00.

Shares of CS opened at $13.48 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.37. Credit Suisse Group has a 12-month low of $10.94 and a 12-month high of $13.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Credit Suisse Group had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 8.24%. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Credit Suisse Group will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 245.8% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,436 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the second quarter valued at $72,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the third quarter valued at $78,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the second quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the third quarter valued at $124,000. Institutional investors own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Credit Suisse Group Company Profile

Credit Suisse Group AG, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services worldwide. It operates through Swiss Universal Bank, International Wealth Management, Asia Pacific, Global Markets, and Investment Banking & Capital Markets segments. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

