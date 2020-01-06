Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Columbia Property Trust, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the acquisition, development, ownership, leasing and operation of office properties in primary U.S. markets. Columbia Property Trust, Inc. is headquartered in Atlanta, GA. “

A number of other research firms have also commented on CXP. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Columbia Property Trust from $22.50 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Columbia Property Trust in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They issued a neutral rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Columbia Property Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th.

Shares of NYSE:CXP opened at $20.84 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.96. Columbia Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $18.97 and a fifty-two week high of $23.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 4.45.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. Columbia Property Trust had a return on equity of 1.32% and a net margin of 12.17%. The firm had revenue of $71.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Columbia Property Trust will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. This is a positive change from Columbia Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Columbia Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 53.85%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Columbia Property Trust in the second quarter worth $243,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 2,251.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 543,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,492,000 after acquiring an additional 520,264 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 20.1% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 201,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,266,000 after acquiring an additional 33,809 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Property Trust during the second quarter valued at $340,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 185,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,924,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. 78.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Columbia Property Trust Company Profile

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

