Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Equinor ASA operates as an energy company. It engaged in developing oil, gas, wind and solar energy projects and focuses on offshore operations and exploration services. Equinor ASA, formerly known as Statoil ASA, is based in Norway, Europe. “

Get Equinor ASA alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on EQNR. Danske cut shares of Equinor ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, DNB Markets cut shares of Equinor ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Equinor ASA has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Shares of NYSE EQNR opened at $20.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Equinor ASA has a 52 week low of $16.24 and a 52 week high of $23.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.01.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The firm had revenue of $15.61 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Equinor ASA will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Equinor ASA by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 559,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,075,000 after acquiring an additional 18,256 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Equinor ASA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in Equinor ASA by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 11,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Equinor ASA by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 246,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,675,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Equinor ASA by 122.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 19,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 10,875 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.92% of the company’s stock.

About Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA, an energy company, explores for, produces, transports, refines, and markets petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates through Development & Production Norway; Development & Production Brazil; Development & Production International; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; New Energy Solutions; Technology, Projects & Drilling; Exploration; and Global Strategy & Business Development segments.

Recommended Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Equinor ASA (EQNR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Equinor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.