Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Conduent (NYSE:CNDT) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Conduent (NYSE:CNDT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Conduent Incorporated is a business process services company. It engaged in providing business and government services to citizens, patients, customers and employees. The services rendered by the company include healthcare solutions, BPO services, learning services, digital payments, legal and compliance solutions, human resources, finance and accounting, procurement solutions and digital transformation. The company serves aerospace defence and automotive services, banking, communication and media, healthcare, industrial and energy, insurance, retail and consumer products and transportation industries. Conduent Incorporated is based in Basking Ridge, N.J. “

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CNDT. ValuEngine raised Conduent from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Needham & Company LLC set a $9.00 price objective on Conduent and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.08.

CNDT opened at $5.98 on Friday. Conduent has a 12-month low of $5.26 and a 12-month high of $15.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.42 and a 200-day moving average of $7.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Conduent (NYSE:CNDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16. Conduent had a positive return on equity of 6.33% and a negative net margin of 32.11%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Conduent will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNDT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Conduent by 1,014.9% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Conduent during the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Conduent by 28.1% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 13,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Conduent during the third quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Conduent by 47.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,287 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Conduent Company Profile

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries.

