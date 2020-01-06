Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Enable Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates and develops natural gas and crude oil infrastructure assets serving major producing basins and markets. It operates through two business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Transportation and Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering, processing and fractionation services and crude oil gathering for its producer customers. The Transportation and Storage segment offers interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline transportation and storage service to natural gas producers, utilities and industrial customers. Enable Midstream Partners, LP is based in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. “

Get Enable Midstream Partners alerts:

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on ENBL. TheStreet lowered Enable Midstream Partners from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Barclays set a $14.00 target price on Enable Midstream Partners and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Enable Midstream Partners from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Enable Midstream Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.00.

Shares of NYSE:ENBL opened at $10.13 on Friday. Enable Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $8.82 and a twelve month high of $16.49. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.73 and a 200-day moving average of $11.74.

Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Enable Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 17.36%. The company had revenue of $699.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $890.64 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Enable Midstream Partners will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sean Trauschke purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.70 per share, for a total transaction of $97,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,500 shares in the company, valued at $169,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Enable Midstream Partners during the third quarter worth about $63,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in Enable Midstream Partners during the third quarter worth about $87,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Enable Midstream Partners during the second quarter worth about $150,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Enable Midstream Partners during the third quarter worth about $170,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Enable Midstream Partners by 97.6% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 14,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 7,163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.85% of the company’s stock.

Enable Midstream Partners Company Profile

Enable Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing; and Transportation and Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering, processing, and fractionation services in the Anadarko, Arkoma, and Ark-La-Tex basins, as well as crude oil gathering services in the Bakken Shale formation of the Williston Basin for its producer customers.

Read More: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Enable Midstream Partners (ENBL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Enable Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enable Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.