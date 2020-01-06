Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Corteva, Inc. provides agriculture products. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry which protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases as well as to enhance crop health. Corteva, Inc. is based in Wilmington, Delaware. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Corteva from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Barclays set a $32.00 price objective on Corteva and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Corteva from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Vertical Research began coverage on Corteva in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a hold rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on Corteva in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.80.

Corteva stock opened at $28.40 on Friday. Corteva has a 12 month low of $24.10 and a 12 month high of $32.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.77.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Corteva will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%.

In related news, SVP Cornel B. Fuerer bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.13 per share, for a total transaction of $52,260.00. Also, CEO James C. Jr. Collins bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.50 per share, for a total transaction of $127,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 15,975 shares of company stock worth $414,277.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTVA. First Interstate Bank increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 31.7% in the third quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Corteva by 2.7% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 14,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Corteva by 0.8% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 58,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel increased its stake in Corteva by 6.8% in the third quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advantage Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Corteva by 101.0% in the third quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.89% of the company’s stock.

