Danaos (NYSE:DAC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Danaos (NYSE:DAC) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Danaos Corporation is a leading international owner of containerships, chartering vessels to many of the world’s largest liner companies. Danaos was set up by Dimitri Coustas, an experienced shipping investor who had been active in the industry. Having consistently developed sea transport services throughout its history, Danaos has forged a reputation for high-quality operational support to liner companies and other charterers throughout the world. The Company currently have a fleet of containerships aggregating TEU, making us among the largest containership charter owners in the world. We charter our containerships to a geographically diverse group of liner companies, including most of the largest ones globally. Such customers include Maersk, COSCO, Hapag-Lloyd, CMA-CGM, Neptune Orient Lines, Yang Ming, China Shipping, Norasia Container Lines Ltd, Hyundai Merchant Marine Co., Wan-Hai Lines and Zim Israel Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. “

DAC has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Danaos from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. ValuEngine raised Danaos from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday.

NYSE DAC opened at $9.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Danaos has a twelve month low of $5.36 and a twelve month high of $15.40. The company has a market cap of $223.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.23 and its 200 day moving average is $8.79.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The shipping company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.32. Danaos had a positive return on equity of 19.88% and a negative net margin of 18.46%. The company had revenue of $111.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.82 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Danaos will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Danaos stock. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 10,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000. Creative Planning owned 0.07% of Danaos at the end of the most recent quarter. 12.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Danaos Company Profile

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of February 28, 2019, it had a fleet of 55 containerships aggregating 327,616 twenty foot equivalent units in capacity.

