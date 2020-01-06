Loop Capital Trims Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Target Price to $42.00

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) had its price objective cut by Loop Capital to $42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on CNK. TheStreet lowered Cinemark from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Barrington Research reissued a buy rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Cinemark in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $43.00 price objective on Cinemark and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Wedbush reissued a buy rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Cinemark in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Macquarie set a $42.00 price objective on Cinemark and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.82.

Get Cinemark alerts:

Shares of Cinemark stock opened at $33.92 on Friday. Cinemark has a one year low of $31.52 and a one year high of $43.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.23). Cinemark had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 14.25%. The firm had revenue of $821.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $807.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cinemark will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Cinemark’s payout ratio is presently 74.32%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Cinemark by 537.4% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Cinemark in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Cinemark in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Cinemark in the third quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Cinemark by 20.0% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 4,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

Cinemark Company Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 341 theatres and 4,586 screens in 41 states of the United States; and 205 theatres and 1,462 screens in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

See Also: Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Cinemark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinemark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.