Monetha Tops 24-Hour Volume of $216,333.00 (MTH)

Monetha (CURRENCY:MTH) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 6th. In the last week, Monetha has traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Monetha has a total market capitalization of $3.89 million and $216,333.00 worth of Monetha was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monetha token can currently be bought for $0.0097 or 0.00000127 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, Mercatox, Kucoin and Binance.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002816 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013220 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.85 or 0.00195537 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.05 or 0.01541043 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000639 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.77 or 0.00128590 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00024981 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Monetha

Monetha’s launch date was August 31st, 2017. Monetha’s total supply is 402,400,000 tokens. The official website for Monetha is www.monetha.io . Monetha’s official Twitter account is @Monetha_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Monetha is /r/Monetha and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Monetha is medium.com/@monetha

Buying and Selling Monetha

Monetha can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Tidex, CoinExchange, HitBTC, Mercatox, OKEx and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monetha directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monetha should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monetha using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

