Zacks: Analysts Anticipate PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Will Announce Earnings of $1.32 Per Share

Brokerages expect that PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) will post earnings of $1.32 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for PerkinElmer’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.32 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.34. PerkinElmer posted earnings of $1.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that PerkinElmer will report full year earnings of $4.08 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.07 to $4.09. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.45 to $4.74. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover PerkinElmer.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.05. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $706.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PKI shares. Raymond James restated an “average” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Evercore ISI upgraded PerkinElmer from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group reduced their price target on PerkinElmer from $101.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut PerkinElmer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.61.

In related news, insider Andrew Okun sold 11,984 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.12, for a total value of $1,127,934.08. Also, Director Pascale Witz sold 1,043 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.67, for a total value of $94,568.81. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,778.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,620,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 430.1% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 493 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 74.1% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 538 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 2,548.1% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 715 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 95.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PKI opened at $96.99 on Friday. PerkinElmer has a 52 week low of $73.92 and a 52 week high of $103.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.87, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $94.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.21.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is currently 7.76%.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

