Chiliz (CHZ) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $3.22 Million

Chiliz (CURRENCY:CHZ) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 6th. One Chiliz token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0076 or 0.00000101 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Bilaxy and Binance DEX. Chiliz has a total market capitalization of $28.78 million and $3.22 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Chiliz has traded 7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002816 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013220 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.85 or 0.00195537 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $117.05 or 0.01541043 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000639 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.77 or 0.00128590 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00024981 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Chiliz

Chiliz’s total supply is 8,888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,763,669,182 tokens. Chiliz’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Chiliz is www.chiliz.com . The official message board for Chiliz is medium.com/chiliz

Chiliz Token Trading

Chiliz can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, IDEX and Binance DEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chiliz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chiliz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chiliz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

