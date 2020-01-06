Nimiq Market Capitalization Tops $1.79 Million (NIM)

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 6th. One Nimiq coin can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, Trade Satoshi, BTC-Alpha and LATOKEN. In the last seven days, Nimiq has traded 12.5% higher against the dollar. Nimiq has a market capitalization of $1.79 million and approximately $99,158.00 worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,595.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.85 or 0.01880833 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $238.51 or 0.03140196 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.31 or 0.00596527 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.94 or 0.00736464 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00011444 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00066157 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00024298 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.91 or 0.00433266 BTC.

Nimiq Coin Profile

NIM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 6,107,344,406 coins and its circulating supply is 5,199,094,406 coins. Nimiq’s official message board is medium.com/nimiq-network. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq. The official website for Nimiq is nimiq.com. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Nimiq Coin Trading

Nimiq can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, BTC-Alpha, LATOKEN and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nimiq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nimiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

