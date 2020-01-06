Brokerages Anticipate Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.30 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.30) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Acceleron Pharma’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.91) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.01). Acceleron Pharma reported earnings per share of ($0.75) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Acceleron Pharma will report full year earnings of ($2.24) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.85) to ($1.95). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($2.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.85) to ($1.30). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Acceleron Pharma.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.03). Acceleron Pharma had a negative net margin of 353.57% and a negative return on equity of 30.79%. The company had revenue of $4.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.63) earnings per share. Acceleron Pharma’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on XLRN shares. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $71.00 price target on shares of Acceleron Pharma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Oppenheimer set a $58.00 price target on shares of Acceleron Pharma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $61.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Acceleron Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.58.

In other Acceleron Pharma news, EVP John D. Quisel sold 5,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total value of $306,821.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,022,946.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Habib J. Dable sold 3,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.24, for a total transaction of $191,227.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,627,023.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,920 shares of company stock valued at $1,434,502 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Acceleron Pharma by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Acceleron Pharma by 200.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 41,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after buying an additional 83,012 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Acceleron Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth $452,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its holdings in Acceleron Pharma by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 215,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,496,000 after buying an additional 10,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Acceleron Pharma by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 1,454,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,475,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.38% of the company’s stock.

XLRN stock opened at $50.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.06 and a 200-day moving average of $44.30. Acceleron Pharma has a 12-month low of $37.01 and a 12-month high of $54.00. The company has a current ratio of 14.02, a quick ratio of 14.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.67 and a beta of 1.25.

Acceleron Pharma Company Profile

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia and myelofibrosis.

