PAC Global 1-Day Volume Tops $14,420.00 (PAC)

PAC Global (CURRENCY:PAC) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 6th. During the last seven days, PAC Global has traded 9.7% lower against the US dollar. One PAC Global coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, Graviex, P2PB2B and YoBit. PAC Global has a market capitalization of $1.39 million and $14,420.00 worth of PAC Global was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polis (POLIS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00011809 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000026 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000021 BTC.

KZ Cash (KZC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000211 BTC.

PAC Global Coin Profile

PAC Global (PAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 12th, 2013. PAC Global’s total supply is 7,655,785,933 coins and its circulating supply is 7,604,803,858 coins. PAC Global’s official Twitter account is @PACcoinOfficial . The official website for PAC Global is paccoin.net . The Reddit community for PAC Global is /r/PACcoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

PAC Global Coin Trading

PAC Global can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, CryptoBridge, CoinExchange, Graviex, Crex24, TOPBTC, Sistemkoin, BiteBTC and P2PB2B. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAC Global directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAC Global should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PAC Global using one of the exchanges listed above.

