TrueDeck Price Hits $0.0047 (TDP)

TrueDeck (CURRENCY:TDP) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 6th. TrueDeck has a market cap of $144,654.00 and approximately $18,502.00 worth of TrueDeck was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrueDeck token can currently be purchased for about $0.0047 or 0.00000062 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and Crex24. In the last week, TrueDeck has traded 6.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002816 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013220 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.85 or 0.00195537 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $117.05 or 0.01541043 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000639 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.77 or 0.00128590 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00024981 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

TrueDeck’s launch date was May 29th, 2018. TrueDeck’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,717,516 tokens. The official message board for TrueDeck is medium.com/@truedeck . TrueDeck’s official website is truedeck.io . TrueDeck’s official Twitter account is @TrueDeckCasino

TrueDeck can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueDeck directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueDeck should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueDeck using one of the exchanges listed above.

