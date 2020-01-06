Vitae (VITAE) Tops One Day Volume of $98,859.00

Vitae (CURRENCY:VITAE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 6th. One Vitae coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.68 or 0.00008889 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Vitae has traded 14.2% lower against the dollar. Vitae has a market cap of $13.15 million and approximately $98,859.00 worth of Vitae was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Vitae alerts:

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003205 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00005815 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000069 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded down 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded 32.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Vitae Profile

Vitae is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on June 9th, 2018. Vitae’s total supply is 19,731,056 coins and its circulating supply is 19,471,178 coins. The Reddit community for Vitae is /r/VitaeTeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vitae’s official Twitter account is @OfficialVitae and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Vitae is www.vitaetoken.io

Vitae Coin Trading

Vitae can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vitae directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vitae should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vitae using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “VITAEUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Vitae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vitae and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.