FUTURAX (FTXT) Price Reaches $0.0000

FUTURAX (CURRENCY:FTXT) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 6th. FUTURAX has a total market cap of $2,029.00 and $16,836.00 worth of FUTURAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, FUTURAX has traded down 2.2% against the US dollar. One FUTURAX token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, IDEX, Mercatox and Fatbtc.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00006065 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00047202 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.47 or 0.00361851 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013207 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003040 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00014503 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded 26.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00009782 BTC.

FUTURAX Profile

FTXT is a token. FUTURAX’s total supply is 7,076,400,718 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,406,412,461 tokens. The official website for FUTURAX is www.futurax.global . FUTURAX’s official Twitter account is @FuturaxProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

FUTURAX Token Trading

FUTURAX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Mercatox, IDEX and Fatbtc. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUTURAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FUTURAX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FUTURAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

