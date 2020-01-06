Stipend (SPD) Reaches Market Cap of $113,387.00

Stipend (CURRENCY:SPD) traded down 7.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 6th. One Stipend coin can now be purchased for about $0.0099 or 0.00000130 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge and IDAX. In the last seven days, Stipend has traded down 10.9% against the dollar. Stipend has a total market capitalization of $113,387.00 and $198.00 worth of Stipend was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00054107 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.65 or 0.00732644 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00039541 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.17 or 0.00239241 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00082955 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004235 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001802 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

About Stipend

Stipend is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 10th, 2018. Stipend’s total supply is 11,487,563 coins. Stipend’s official Twitter account is @StipendOff . Stipend’s official website is stipend.me . The Reddit community for Stipend is /r/stipend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Stipend Coin Trading

Stipend can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and IDAX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stipend directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stipend should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stipend using one of the exchanges listed above.

