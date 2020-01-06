Red Pulse Phoenix Market Capitalization Reaches $3.15 Million (PHX)

Red Pulse Phoenix (CURRENCY:PHX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 6th. During the last seven days, Red Pulse Phoenix has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar. Red Pulse Phoenix has a total market capitalization of $3.15 million and approximately $130,005.00 worth of Red Pulse Phoenix was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Red Pulse Phoenix token can currently be purchased for $0.0038 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular exchanges including Kucoin, Binance, Coinrail and Bitbns.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Phoenix (PHX) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000091 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000426 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded up 36.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix Token Profile

PHX is a token. Its genesis date was October 8th, 2017. Red Pulse Phoenix’s total supply is 1,362,278,592 tokens and its circulating supply is 829,588,687 tokens. The official website for Red Pulse Phoenix is www.redpulse.com/landing . Red Pulse Phoenix’s official Twitter account is @red_pulse_china and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Red Pulse Phoenix is /r/RedPulseToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Red Pulse Phoenix Token Trading

Red Pulse Phoenix can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, Coinrail, Binance, Kucoin and Bitbns. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Red Pulse Phoenix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Red Pulse Phoenix should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Red Pulse Phoenix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

