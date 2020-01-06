Chronologic (DAY) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $186.00

Chronologic (CURRENCY:DAY) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 6th. Over the last week, Chronologic has traded down 6.1% against the US dollar. Chronologic has a total market capitalization of $110,821.00 and approximately $186.00 worth of Chronologic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chronologic token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00001573 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and Livecoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002816 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013220 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.85 or 0.00195537 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $117.05 or 0.01541043 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000639 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.77 or 0.00128590 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00024981 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Chronologic Profile

Chronologic was first traded on July 28th, 2017. Chronologic’s total supply is 1,206,360 tokens and its circulating supply is 927,868 tokens. Chronologic’s official Twitter account is @ChronoLogicETH . The official website for Chronologic is chronologic.network

Chronologic Token Trading

Chronologic can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chronologic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chronologic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chronologic using one of the exchanges listed above.

