NANJCOIN (NANJ) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

NANJCOIN (CURRENCY:NANJ) traded up 4.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 6th. Over the last week, NANJCOIN has traded up 29.6% against the dollar. NANJCOIN has a total market capitalization of $469,434.00 and $3,296.00 worth of NANJCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NANJCOIN token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, BiteBTC, Mercatox and CoinExchange.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get NANJCOIN alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002816 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013220 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.85 or 0.00195537 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.05 or 0.01541043 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000639 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.77 or 0.00128590 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00024981 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

NANJCOIN Token Profile

NANJCOIN was first traded on February 6th, 2018. NANJCOIN’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,361,889,557 tokens. NANJCOIN’s official Twitter account is @nanjcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . NANJCOIN’s official website is nanjcoin.com . NANJCOIN’s official message board is nanjcoin.com/blog

Buying and Selling NANJCOIN

NANJCOIN can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, BiteBTC, Stocks.Exchange, Mercatox and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NANJCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NANJCOIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NANJCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NANJCOIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NANJCOIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.