Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Receives Underperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reiterated by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $315.00 target price on the electric vehicle producer’s stock, up from their prior target price of $290.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential downside of 28.90% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on TSLA. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on Tesla from $372.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. China Renaissance Securities cut Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $346.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. BNP Paribas reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price (up previously from $300.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Tesla from $356.00 to $385.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $284.87.

TSLA stock opened at $443.01 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $369.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $278.47. The stock has a market cap of $79.85 billion, a PE ratio of -77.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Tesla has a 1 year low of $176.99 and a 1 year high of $454.00.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $2.28. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 13.42% and a negative net margin of 3.39%. The company’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.90 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Tesla will post -4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.80, for a total value of $158,561.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $357,816. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total transaction of $39,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,580,962. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,681 shares of company stock valued at $32,976,113 in the last 90 days. 24.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Personal Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Tesla by 5,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 102 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Tesla during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 110.3% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 122 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

