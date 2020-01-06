Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) Coverage Initiated at Argus

Stock analysts at Argus initiated coverage on shares of Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on MDB. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $189.00 target price on shares of Mongodb in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Mongodb in a report on Monday, October 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $158.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $143.00 target price on shares of Mongodb in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mongodb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Nomura boosted their target price on shares of Mongodb from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.86.

MDB opened at $135.29 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.66 and a beta of 0.04. Mongodb has a 1-year low of $70.66 and a 1-year high of $184.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57.

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $109.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.47 million. Mongodb had a negative net margin of 35.22% and a negative return on equity of 46.17%. The company’s revenue was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Mongodb will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mongodb news, insider Thomas Bull sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.60, for a total transaction of $653,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,028 shares in the company, valued at $2,746,256.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles M. Hazard, Jr. sold 2,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.06, for a total transaction of $252,120.96. Insiders have sold 116,610 shares of company stock worth $15,422,002 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 25.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Mongodb by 100.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Mongodb by 79.4% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mongodb by 445.5% in the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Mongodb by 143.3% in the third quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in shares of Mongodb in the second quarter worth about $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud-hosted database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

