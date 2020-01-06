Credit Suisse Group Initiates Coverage on XP (NYSE:XP)

Equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of XP (NYSE:XP) in a research report issued on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.51% from the stock’s current price.

XP has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of XP in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of XP in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company.

Get XP alerts:

Shares of NYSE XP opened at $38.22 on Monday. XP has a fifty-two week low of $32.10 and a fifty-two week high of $40.50.

XP Inc operates technology-driven financial services platform that provides financial products and services in Brazil. It provides broker-dealer services for high-net worth customers and institutional clients; product structuring and capital markets services for corporate clients and issuers of fixed income products; advisory services for mass-affluent and institutional clients; and wealth management services for high-net-worth clients.

Read More: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for XP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.