Wells Fargo & Co Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Visa (NYSE:V)

Visa (NYSE:V)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $213.00 target price on the credit-card processor’s stock, up from their prior target price of $200.00. Wells Fargo & Co‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.34% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on V. Wedbush set a $187.00 target price on Visa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Visa from $207.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Visa from $231.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $210.00 target price on Visa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Visa from $185.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.17.

Shares of V stock opened at $189.60 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $184.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.02. Visa has a 1-year low of $130.13 and a 1-year high of $191.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $373.38 billion, a PE ratio of 34.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.04. Visa had a return on equity of 42.57% and a net margin of 52.57%. The firm had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Visa will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total transaction of $1,325,170.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,493,805.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 21,164 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.71, for a total value of $3,782,218.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 227,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,589,687.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,480 shares of company stock worth $10,606,182. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RDA Financial Network raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 7,027 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,035 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 8,932 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,573 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 4,416 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

