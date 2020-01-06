Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Cowen

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Cowen in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $365.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $330.00. Cowen’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.07% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Friday. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $271.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $345.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $316.85.

TMO opened at $322.82 on Monday. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 12-month low of $215.63 and a 12-month high of $330.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.45 billion, a PE ratio of 29.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $317.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $295.71.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.62 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 12.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, November 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 47,729 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.88, for a total value of $14,122,056.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 328,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,332,684.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 137.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 95 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 104,069 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 10,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. 88.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

