Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.B) Downgraded by Wells Fargo & Co

Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.B) was downgraded by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Royal Dutch Shell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:RDS.B opened at $61.33 on Monday. Royal Dutch Shell has a 12-month low of $54.64 and a 12-month high of $67.45. The stock has a market cap of $247.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.70 and a 200-day moving average of $59.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.B) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The energy company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Royal Dutch Shell had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 5.51%. The company had revenue of $89.54 billion during the quarter.

Royal Dutch Shell Company Profile

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

