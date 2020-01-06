ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Now Covered by Morgan Stanley

Analysts at Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “underweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on OKE. Barclays set a $79.00 target price on ONEOK and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $73.00 to $81.00 in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Raymond James dropped their target price on ONEOK from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on ONEOK in a report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.07.

NYSE OKE opened at $76.58 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.15. ONEOK has a 1-year low of $54.92 and a 1-year high of $77.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.00.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.74. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 11.76%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that ONEOK will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ONEOK news, Director Mark W. Helderman acquired 6,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $73.36 per share, for a total transaction of $447,055.84. Also, CAO Mary M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total value of $143,700.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,263 shares in the company, valued at $737,396.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OKE. Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 45,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,356,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 3,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 45,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,348,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 5,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laffer Investments grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Laffer Investments now owns 9,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

