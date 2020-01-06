MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) Upgraded to “Sector Outperform” by Scotiabank

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) was upgraded by stock analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $17.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock. Scotiabank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 25.74% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MRC. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MRC Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of MRC Global from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of MRC Global from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of MRC Global from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of MRC Global from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Shares of MRC Global stock opened at $13.52 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. MRC Global has a 12-month low of $10.73 and a 12-month high of $18.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.78.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.10. MRC Global had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The firm had revenue of $942.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $938.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MRC Global will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Lane sold 109,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $1,647,483.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lewis Craig Ketchum sold 81,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.13, for a total transaction of $1,235,697.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 74,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,122,101.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 209,686 shares of company stock worth $3,159,567. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in MRC Global by 130.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 131,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 74,404 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in MRC Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $188,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in MRC Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $443,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in MRC Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $189,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in MRC Global by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 453,458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,763,000 after purchasing an additional 76,518 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.30% of the company’s stock.

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company supplies products across various markets, such as upstream, midstream, and downstream. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation products, and top work components, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

