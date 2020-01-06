Zacks: Analysts Anticipate MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) Will Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Brokerages expect MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) to post earnings per share of ($0.08) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for MediciNova’s earnings. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that MediciNova will report full year earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.56) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for MediciNova.

MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.10.

MNOV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MediciNova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of MediciNova from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th.

MNOV opened at $6.63 on Friday. MediciNova has a 1-year low of $6.36 and a 1-year high of $13.37. The company has a market capitalization of $290.67 million, a PE ratio of -18.42 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.29.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of MediciNova by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,135,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,194,000 after purchasing an additional 326,947 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of MediciNova by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,664,525 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,029,000 after purchasing an additional 16,021 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of MediciNova by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 740,656 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,892,000 after purchasing an additional 45,126 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of MediciNova during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of MediciNova by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 525,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,065,000 after purchasing an additional 19,750 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.26% of the company’s stock.

MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction.

