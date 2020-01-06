Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Wells Fargo & Co

Mastercard (NYSE:MA)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Co in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $336.00 price target on the credit services provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $317.00. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.84% from the stock’s current price.

MA has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine lowered Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Mastercard to $348.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim set a $305.00 target price on Mastercard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Mastercard from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $310.32.

NYSE:MA opened at $300.43 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $303.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.29, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.03. Mastercard has a 1-year low of $184.44 and a 1-year high of $303.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $292.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $278.27.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 146.92% and a net margin of 42.50%. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Mastercard will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $8.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to buy up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Richard Haythornthwaite sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,993,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 7,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.16, for a total value of $2,097,882.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 112,015,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,158,156,376.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 99,714 shares of company stock valued at $27,514,458. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,012,814 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $18,785,021,000 after purchasing an additional 367,442 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,796,913 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $16,876,196,000 after purchasing an additional 297,230 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,929,653 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,684,811,000 after purchasing an additional 640,063 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 2,608.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,177,186 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,427,641,000 after purchasing an additional 8,838,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,818,653 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,394,882,000 after purchasing an additional 84,794 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.84% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

