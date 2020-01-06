Zacks: Analysts Expect Alamo Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALG) Will Announce Earnings of $1.61 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Alamo Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALG) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.61 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Alamo Group’s earnings. Alamo Group reported earnings per share of $1.38 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alamo Group will report full-year earnings of $6.24 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $8.08 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Alamo Group.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.34). Alamo Group had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The company had revenue of $271.83 million during the quarter.

ALG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alamo Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Dougherty & Co cut shares of Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, November 3rd.

Shares of Alamo Group stock opened at $127.93 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.73. Alamo Group has a 12-month low of $75.68 and a 12-month high of $129.93. The company has a current ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.73.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. This is a boost from Alamo Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.04%.

In related news, insider Weiss Gary sold 25,205,509 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.18, for a total transaction of $29,742,500.62. 3.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Alamo Group by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Alamo Group by 257.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 21,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,585,000 after buying an additional 15,821 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Alamo Group by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 10,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after buying an additional 3,762 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Alamo Group during the 3rd quarter worth $1,803,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Alamo Group by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,864,000 after buying an additional 3,480 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services agricultural and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use worldwide. The company offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, including boom-mounted mowers; other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses; and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing, and vegetation maintenance equipment and replacement parts.

