Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Stock analysts at Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set an "underweight" rating on the pipeline company's stock.

KMI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Argus cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.05.

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock opened at $21.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Kinder Morgan has a 1 year low of $15.95 and a 1 year high of $21.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.45. The stock has a market cap of $48.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.80.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 15.21%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Kinder Morgan will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Thomas A. Martin sold 20,733 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total value of $428,136.45. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 908,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,770,313.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard D. Kinder bought 59,624 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.14 per share, with a total value of $1,200,827.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 243,139,120 shares in the company, valued at $4,896,821,876.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 1,459,624 shares of company stock valued at $29,187,827 over the last quarter. 13.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. BancorpSouth Bank raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 265,179 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,466,000 after buying an additional 8,394 shares during the last quarter. Halsey Associates Inc. CT raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Halsey Associates Inc. CT now owns 422,034 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,698,000 after buying an additional 28,210 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,128 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 62.17% of the company’s stock.

