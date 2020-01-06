FTS International (NYSE:FTSI) Downgraded by Scotiabank

FTS International (NYSE:FTSI) was downgraded by equities researchers at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on FTS International from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Cowen cut FTS International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine upgraded FTS International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised FTS International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on FTS International from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.26.

FTSI stock opened at $1.14 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.23 million, a PE ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.07 and a 200-day moving average of $2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.19, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.22. FTS International has a one year low of $0.89 and a one year high of $12.37.

FTS International (NYSE:FTSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $186.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.10 million. FTS International had a positive return on equity of 49.11% and a negative net margin of 3.79%. Equities analysts forecast that FTS International will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FTSI. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in FTS International in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FTS International in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of FTS International during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of FTS International during the 2nd quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of FTS International in the 2nd quarter worth about $102,000. Institutional investors own 64.39% of the company’s stock.

FTS International, Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services in North America. Its services enhance hydrocarbon flow from oil and natural gas wells drilled by exploration and production companies (E&P), in shale and other unconventional resource formations. The company's wireline services primarily consist of setting plugs between hydraulic fracturing stages, creating perforations within hydraulic fracturing stages, and logging the characteristics of resource formations.

