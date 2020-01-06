Analysts Set Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) PT at $122.30

Shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirty-three brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $122.30.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group set a $120.00 price target on Paypal and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley set a $129.00 price target on Paypal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. ValuEngine lowered Paypal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of Paypal in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Paypal from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th.

Get Paypal alerts:

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $108.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. Paypal has a 1 year low of $83.37 and a 1 year high of $121.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $106.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.71 billion, a PE ratio of 60.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.94.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. Paypal had a return on equity of 16.73% and a net margin of 14.89%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Paypal will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 2,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.75, for a total transaction of $275,975.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,959,677.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John D. Rainey sold 5,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.46, for a total value of $575,261.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,845 shares in the company, valued at $11,265,488.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,886 shares of company stock worth $9,772,487 over the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Paypal by 6,747.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 18,861,956 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,158,939,000 after buying an additional 18,586,493 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Paypal by 37.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,557,665 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,353,030,000 after buying an additional 5,654,831 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Paypal by 609.2% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,402,613 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $456,067,000 after buying an additional 3,781,844 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Paypal by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,109,876 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,199,516,000 after buying an additional 1,274,702 shares during the period. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Paypal during the second quarter valued at $143,579,000. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Paypal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Recommended Story: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Paypal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paypal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.