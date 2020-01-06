Analysts Set Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) Price Target at $131.25

Shares of Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $131.25.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NXST shares. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 16th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock.

In other Nexstar Media Group news, EVP Elizabeth Ryder sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total value of $1,045,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,245.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Thomas Carter sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.03, for a total transaction of $2,430,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 120,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,038,032.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,663 shares of company stock valued at $5,031,382. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NXST. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 165.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Miles Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Miles Capital Inc. now owns 2,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter.

NXST opened at $116.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Nexstar Media Group has a fifty-two week low of $78.79 and a fifty-two week high of $119.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $109.88 and its 200 day moving average is $103.02.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($2.36). Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 9.87%. The business had revenue of $663.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $644.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community Websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

