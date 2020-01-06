AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Receives $101.54 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $101.54.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AMETEK from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

Shares of NYSE:AME opened at $100.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $98.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.47. AMETEK has a fifty-two week low of $66.29 and a fifty-two week high of $101.03. The firm has a market cap of $23.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.23.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. AMETEK had a net margin of 16.63% and a return on equity of 20.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. AMETEK’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that AMETEK will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.02%.

In other news, VP Thomas M. Montgomery sold 7,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.10, for a total value of $676,159.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,676,673.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 13,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.02, for a total transaction of $1,329,329.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,422,050.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,506 shares of company stock valued at $5,886,221 in the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 187,032 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,604,000 after acquiring an additional 45,832 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 3rd quarter worth about $942,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 181.8% in the 3rd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 112,867 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,363,000 after acquiring an additional 72,816 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 42,866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,936,000 after acquiring an additional 6,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 1,095.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 374,318 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,369,000 after acquiring an additional 343,010 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

