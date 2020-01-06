Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Research analysts at Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ENB. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Enbridge in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Barclays cut Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Argus began coverage on Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised Enbridge from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Enbridge has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.34.

Shares of ENB opened at $39.64 on Monday. Enbridge has a 1 year low of $32.08 and a 1 year high of $39.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.00. The stock has a market cap of $80.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.64.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 12.07%. The business had revenue of $8.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Enbridge will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENB. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. boosted its position in Enbridge by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 59,347 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. boosted its position in Enbridge by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 7,807 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in Enbridge by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,623 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in Enbridge by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,766 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Security National Trust Co. boosted its position in Enbridge by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 2,102 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. 53.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

