Pagegroup (OTCMKTS:MPGPF) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to “Hold”

Pagegroup (OTCMKTS:MPGPF) was downgraded by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.
MPGPF stock opened at $7.05 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.11 and a 200 day moving average of $5.84. Pagegroup has a 52 week low of $5.25 and a 52 week high of $7.05.
Pagegroup Company Profile
See Also: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Pagegroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pagegroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.