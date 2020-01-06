Pagegroup (OTCMKTS:MPGPF) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to “Hold”

Posted by on Jan 6th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Pagegroup (OTCMKTS:MPGPF) was downgraded by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

MPGPF stock opened at $7.05 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.11 and a 200 day moving average of $5.84. Pagegroup has a 52 week low of $5.25 and a 52 week high of $7.05.

Pagegroup Company Profile

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and support services in Latin America and Asia. It offers recruitment services for executive, professional, clerical, and general staffing on a permanent, temporary, contract, and interim basis. The company provides its services under the Page Executive, Michael Page, Page Personnel, Page Outsourcing, Page Assessment, Page Consulting, and Page Talent brands.

See Also: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

The Fly

Receive News & Ratings for Pagegroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pagegroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Wells Fargo & Co Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Visa
Wells Fargo & Co Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Visa
Thermo Fisher Scientific Earns “Outperform” Rating from Cowen
Thermo Fisher Scientific Earns “Outperform” Rating from Cowen
Royal Dutch Shell Downgraded by Wells Fargo & Co
Royal Dutch Shell Downgraded by Wells Fargo & Co
ONEOK Now Covered by Morgan Stanley
ONEOK Now Covered by Morgan Stanley
MRC Global Rating Increased to Outperform at Scotiabank
MRC Global Rating Increased to Outperform at Scotiabank
Zacks: Analysts Anticipate MediciNova, Inc. Will Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share
Zacks: Analysts Anticipate MediciNova, Inc. Will Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report