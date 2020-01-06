Pagegroup (OTCMKTS:MPGPF) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to “Hold”

Pagegroup (OTCMKTS:MPGPF) was downgraded by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

MPGPF stock opened at $7.05 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.11 and a 200 day moving average of $5.84. Pagegroup has a 52 week low of $5.25 and a 52 week high of $7.05.

Pagegroup Company Profile

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and support services in Latin America and Asia. It offers recruitment services for executive, professional, clerical, and general staffing on a permanent, temporary, contract, and interim basis. The company provides its services under the Page Executive, Michael Page, Page Personnel, Page Outsourcing, Page Assessment, Page Consulting, and Page Talent brands.

