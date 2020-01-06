Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Receives $75.75 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $75.75.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LYV. Jefferies Financial Group set a $84.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim set a $84.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st.
In other Live Nation Entertainment news, Director James S. Kahan acquired 4,500 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $61.54 per share, for a total transaction of $276,930.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 82,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,096,804.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of LYV stock opened at $71.64 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.96 and a 200-day moving average of $68.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. Live Nation Entertainment has a 12-month low of $48.19 and a 12-month high of $74.02. The firm has a market cap of $15.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -796.00 and a beta of 1.16.
Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.08). Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 4.96% and a net margin of 0.61%. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.
About Live Nation Entertainment
Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, and Ticketing segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.
