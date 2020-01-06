Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Receives $75.75 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $75.75.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LYV. Jefferies Financial Group set a $84.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim set a $84.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st.

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, Director James S. Kahan acquired 4,500 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $61.54 per share, for a total transaction of $276,930.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 82,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,096,804.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 16,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Partner Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $433,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 135,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,994,000 after purchasing an additional 7,375 shares during the period. Finally, Seeyond boosted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 114.1% in the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 19,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 10,210 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LYV stock opened at $71.64 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.96 and a 200-day moving average of $68.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. Live Nation Entertainment has a 12-month low of $48.19 and a 12-month high of $74.02. The firm has a market cap of $15.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -796.00 and a beta of 1.16.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.08). Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 4.96% and a net margin of 0.61%. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, and Ticketing segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

