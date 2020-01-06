Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on XP (NYSE:XP)

Posted by on Jan 6th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of XP (NYSE:XP) in a report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.66% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of XP opened at $38.22 on Monday. XP has a 12 month low of $32.10 and a 12 month high of $40.50.

XP Company Profile

XP Inc operates technology-driven financial services platform that provides financial products and services in Brazil. It provides broker-dealer services for high-net worth customers and institutional clients; product structuring and capital markets services for corporate clients and issuers of fixed income products; advisory services for mass-affluent and institutional clients; and wealth management services for high-net-worth clients.

Further Reading: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for XP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on XP
Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on XP
Nevro’s Market Perform Rating Reiterated at Oppenheimer
Nevro’s Market Perform Rating Reiterated at Oppenheimer
Coeur Mining’s “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at B. Riley
Coeur Mining’s “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at B. Riley
Party City Holdco Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley
Party City Holdco Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley
Brokerages Set Triumph Bancorp Inc Price Target at $34.50
Brokerages Set Triumph Bancorp Inc Price Target at $34.50
Brokerages Set Yamana Gold Inc. Price Target at $4.46
Brokerages Set Yamana Gold Inc. Price Target at $4.46


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report