Nevro’s (NVRO) Market Perform Rating Reiterated at Oppenheimer

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer in a research note issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on NVRO. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Nevro from $59.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Nevro from $86.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Nevro from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Nevro from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nevro has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.45.

NVRO stock opened at $118.04 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.98 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 5.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Nevro has a 12-month low of $35.54 and a 12-month high of $118.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.40.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.27. Nevro had a negative net margin of 25.94% and a negative return on equity of 46.35%. The firm had revenue of $100.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.37) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Nevro will post -3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Nevro news, Director Shawn Mccormick sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.35, for a total value of $83,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew H. Galligan sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.39, for a total transaction of $1,324,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,322 shares of company stock valued at $3,538,891 over the last ninety days. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Nevro in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Nevro by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,651 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Nevro by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,949 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Nevro by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,608 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Nevro during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000.

Nevro Company Profile

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

