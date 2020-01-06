Coeur Mining’s (CDE) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at B. Riley

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at B. Riley in a report released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a $6.30 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. B. Riley’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 18.18% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James set a $6.25 price objective on Coeur Mining and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine raised Coeur Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. TheStreet raised Coeur Mining from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.90.

CDE opened at $7.70 on Monday. Coeur Mining has a one year low of $2.78 and a one year high of $8.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.08 and its 200-day moving average is $5.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -770.00 and a beta of 0.94.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Coeur Mining had a negative return on equity of 4.07% and a negative net margin of 10.57%. The company had revenue of $199.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Coeur Mining will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Casey M. Nault sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 15.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,253,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,537,000 after buying an additional 2,153,374 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 260.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,987,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,559,000 after buying an additional 1,435,869 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 26.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,205,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,592,000 after buying an additional 1,080,100 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 38.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,484,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,122,000 after buying an additional 976,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 40.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,898,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,578,000 after buying an additional 830,146 shares in the last quarter. 64.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver complex located in Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine situated in Nevada; the Kensington gold mine located in Alaska; the Wharf gold mine situated in South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine located in Canada.

