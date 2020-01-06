Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has a $3.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock, down from their prior price target of $5.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on PRTY. TheStreet cut shares of Party City Holdco from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Telsey Advisory Group cut shares of Party City Holdco from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Party City Holdco from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Party City Holdco from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Party City Holdco from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Party City Holdco presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.79.

PRTY stock opened at $2.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.50, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.20. Party City Holdco has a 1 year low of $1.52 and a 1 year high of $12.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.85.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.29). Party City Holdco had a negative net margin of 6.82% and a positive return on equity of 10.04%. The company had revenue of $540.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Party City Holdco will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Party City Holdco news, Director Norman S. Matthews purchased 212,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.32 per share, for a total transaction of $493,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 406,989 shares in the company, valued at $944,214.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James M. Harrison purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.32 per share, for a total transaction of $232,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 114,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,651.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Party City Holdco by 13.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,504 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,804 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its position in Party City Holdco by 19.0% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 20,182 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,220 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Party City Holdco by 10.7% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 48,805 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 4,732 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Party City Holdco in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its position in Party City Holdco by 62.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 15,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter.

Party City Holdco Company Profile

Party City Holdco Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party supplies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts, and stationery.

